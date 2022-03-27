The family of Allison Foy has been looking for her for a week and police in Tuckerton and Little Egg Harbor are also involved in the search.

Foy lives in Bradley Beach, but according to police, she has been seen in the area of Tuckerton and Little Egg Harbor Township.

Police say that Foy was last seen by her father on Monday, March, 21.

If you know anything about her whereabouts or if you have seen her, police are requesting that you contact the Tuckerton Police at 609-296-9416 or Little Egg Harbor Police at 609-296-3666.

You may call Bradley Beach Police at 732-775-6900.

10 Most Amazing Fried Chicken Places in South Jersey