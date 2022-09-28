You've heard this saying a million times before, right? "Kids will be kids."

Is there some truth to that statement? Of course. If you're a good parents, or good human, really, you'll never wish for any of the children in your life to grow up too quickly. It's important for kids to hang on to their childhood as long as they can.

While that last statement is true, that doesn't mean that less-than-acceptable and respectful behaviors shouldn't ALWAYS be taught and encouraged.

According to reports from residents of one particular complex within Mays Landing, apparently, there are certain children within that place that are displaying anything but respectful behavior towards their neighbors. A woman who resides in the Woodlands community right off of the Black Horse Pike near the Hamilton Mall vented in a Mays Landing-based Facebook group about some alleged instances she's had with some of her local neighborhood's kids. Theses experiences were anything but positive.

The woman says she's encountered the kids in the complex park fighting, cussing, and littering, just to name a few of the negatives. She even says that she's witnessed children cussing out cars trying to get around them while they're walking in the middle of the street. That's not even the worst of it, though. The resident claims that some of these children aren't even anywhere near the age of ten. Some, she claims, can't be much older than five. According to her own experiences, she's even seen children around the neighborhood during all hours of the night without parents present.

Apparently, the encounters have gotten so frequent and so bad that she's now hesitant about letting her own children play at the complex's park. That's unfortunate when you consider the fact that she's most likely paying for the ability to enjoy that park and its upkeep within her rent every month.

So, what is she to do? She voiced her experiences and opinions on Facebook and, so far, hasn't been met with much opposition. Most people are questioning where the kids parents are who are exhibiting this behavior and how much they're actually parenting these kids. Others are saying that there's really nothing she can do if she's already complained to complex management, so she's only left with the option of finding a new place to live.

What do you think?

