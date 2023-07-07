WOW! ContropolisNJ is Coming to New Jersey This Weekend
Childhood memories and more this weekend at a great convention called "ContropolisNJ" happening this weekend at the Meadowlands Expo Center in Secaucus, New Jersey this Saturday and Sunday, July 8th & 9th.
Lou Ferrigno, the original Incredible Hulk (Shown Above with Marvel Comics Legendary Creator Stan Lee), will be on hand at CON "Tropolis" New Jersey this weekend. All kinds of attractions and people at this two-day event.
Including #19 from the New York Jets, Quarterback Steven "Flash" Gordon! Actor Sam Jones will be on hand. Other characters from Star Wars, Mandolorian, Star Trek, Wrestling, and more. Also, James "Murr" Murray from Impractical Jokers will be stopping by.
Also great memories with folks from Sesame Street (Kevin Clash with Elmo Below) and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and more...
Star Trek fans will enjoy meeting Gates McFadden (Pictured Below with Patrick Stewart), Denise Crosby, and Jon De Lancie from the epic television and movie series.
So if you enjoy these types of conventions then maybe a trip to Secaucus is in order. Prices are listed for autographs and photos with the participants, so make sure you check out these additional prices if you are looking to meet your favorites.
Other Events include:
- COSPLAY CONTEST
- SPEED GEEK DATING
- Light Saber Dating
- Panel Discussions
CLICK HERE for more details on CON Tropolis New Jersey.
JULY 8th-9th, 2023
Saturday.... 10AM (9AM VIP) - 7PM
Sunday....... 10AM (9AM VIP) - 5PM
MEADOWLANDS EXPOSITION CENTER
355 PLAZA DR, SECAUCUS, NJ 07094
Celebs Share Their Personal Paranormal Stories
Celebrity Kids Who Look Exactly Like Their Famous Parents