WOW! ContropolisNJ is Coming to New Jersey This Weekend

WOW! ContropolisNJ is Coming to New Jersey This Weekend

Getty Images -Ari Perilstein

Childhood memories and more this weekend at a great convention called "ContropolisNJ" happening this weekend at the Meadowlands Expo Center in Secaucus, New Jersey this Saturday and Sunday, July 8th & 9th.

 

Get our free mobile app

 

Getty Images - Kevin Winter
loading...

 

 

Lou Ferrigno, the original Incredible Hulk (Shown Above with Marvel Comics Legendary Creator Stan Lee), will be on hand at CON "Tropolis" New Jersey this weekend. All kinds of attractions and people at this two-day event.

 

Getty Images - Ethan Miller
loading...

 

Including #19 from the New York Jets, Quarterback Steven "Flash" Gordon! Actor Sam Jones will be on hand. Other characters from Star Wars, Mandolorian, Star Trek, Wrestling, and more.  Also, James "Murr" Murray from Impractical Jokers will be stopping by.

 

Getty Images - Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Turner
loading...

 

 

Also great memories with folks from Sesame Street (Kevin Clash with Elmo Below) and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and more...

 

 

Getty Images - Frederick M. Brown
loading...

 

Star Trek fans will enjoy meeting Gates McFadden (Pictured Below with Patrick Stewart), Denise Crosby, and Jon De Lancie from the epic television and movie series.

 

Getty Images - Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount+
loading...

 

 

So if you enjoy these types of conventions then maybe a trip to Secaucus is in order. Prices are listed for autographs and photos with the participants, so make sure you check out these additional prices if you are looking to meet your favorites.

Other Events include:

  • COSPLAY CONTEST
  • SPEED GEEK DATING
  • Light Saber Dating
  • Panel Discussions

 

CLICK HERE for more details on CON Tropolis New Jersey.

JULY 8th-9th, 2023
Saturday.... 10AM (9AM VIP) - 7PM
Sunday....... 10AM (9AM VIP) - 5PM

MEADOWLANDS EXPOSITION CENTER
355 PLAZA DR, SECAUCUS, NJ 07094

 

Celebs Share Their Personal Paranormal Stories

 

Celebrity Kids Who Look Exactly Like Their Famous Parents

 

Filed Under: Contropolis is Coming to Secaucus New Jersey, Meet Many of Your Childhood Favorites This Weekend at ContropolisNJ, Meet The Incredible Hulk Lou Ferrigno, Star Wars Favorites, WOW! ContropolisNJ is Coming to New Jersey This Weekend, Wrestling Fans
Categories: Celebrity Dirt
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3