WOW! ContropolisNJ is Coming to New Jersey This Weekend

Childhood memories and more this weekend at a great convention called "ContropolisNJ" happening this weekend at the Meadowlands Expo Center in Secaucus, New Jersey this Saturday and Sunday, July 8th & 9th.

Get our free mobile app

The Hulk World Premiere Getty Images - Kevin Winter loading...

Lou Ferrigno, the original Incredible Hulk (Shown Above with Marvel Comics Legendary Creator Stan Lee), will be on hand at CON "Tropolis" New Jersey this weekend. All kinds of attractions and people at this two-day event.

Star Trek Convention - Day 1 Getty Images - Ethan Miller loading...

Including #19 from the New York Jets, Quarterback Steven "Flash" Gordon! Actor Sam Jones will be on hand. Other characters from Star Wars, Mandolorian, Star Trek, Wrestling, and more. Also, James "Murr" Murray from Impractical Jokers will be stopping by.

Impractical Jokers Live: Nitro Circus Spectacular Getty Images - Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Turner loading...

Also great memories with folks from Sesame Street (Kevin Clash with Elmo Below) and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and more...

2011 Summer TCA Tour - Day 5 Getty Images - Frederick M. Brown loading...

Star Trek fans will enjoy meeting Gates McFadden (Pictured Below with Patrick Stewart), Denise Crosby, and Jon De Lancie from the epic television and movie series.

IMAX "Picard" Screening Getty Images - Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount+ loading...

So if you enjoy these types of conventions then maybe a trip to Secaucus is in order. Prices are listed for autographs and photos with the participants, so make sure you check out these additional prices if you are looking to meet your favorites.

Other Events include:

COSPLAY CONTEST

SPEED GEEK DATING

Light Saber Dating

Panel Discussions

CLICK HERE for more details on CON Tropolis New Jersey.

JULY 8th-9th, 2023

Saturday.... 10AM (9AM VIP) - 7PM

Sunday....... 10AM (9AM VIP) - 5PM

MEADOWLANDS EXPOSITION CENTER

355 PLAZA DR, SECAUCUS, NJ 07094

Celebs Share Their Personal Paranormal Stories