We were wondering whether or not we'd see any country artists roll through South Jersey this summer. Well, we've got some good news!

Grab your tequila and cowboy boots, New Jersey! Country superstar Miranda Lambert is headed to Atlantic City in summer 2024.

CMA Fest 2023 - Day 2 Jason Kempin/Getty Images loading...

Miranda Lambert's country music royalty

This lady has had quite the impressive career in country music so far. Lambert's released several wildly successful albums, including "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" (2007), "Revolution" (2009), "Four the Record" (2011), "Platinum" (2014), and "Wildcard" (2019). She has won a bunch of awards, too, including multiple Grammy Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards, and Country Music Association Awards.

She doesn't just fly solo in the music industry, either. Lambert is also a member of the country music supergroup Pistol Annies, alongside Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley. The group has released several albums, including "Hell on Heels" (2011), "Annie Up" (2013), and "Interstate Gospel" (2018).

Outside of her career in the music industry, Lambert is known for her advocacy work for animal rights. Her passion for animals takes center stage when she's working for her MuttNation Foundation, which she founded. It aims to promote the adoption of shelter pets. As if you needed another reason to love her any more....

58th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show Theo Wargo/Getty Images loading...

Miranda Lambert in Atlantic City summer 2024

We're happy to share that the folks at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City have announced that we'll see Miranda Lambert here in South Jersey in August 2024. She's bringing her 'Velvet Rodeo Tour' to the Etess Arena on Saturday, August 31st at 8p.

No word yet on whether or not she'll have any opening acts with her. Honestly, does it even really matter? She's *°••°* She's one of those artists that needs no introduction. Regardless if there's an opener or not, fans will no doubt head out to her South Jersey show in droves.

Make sure you get your tickets ASAP! They go on sale Friday, April 12th. Get all the tour info HERE.

