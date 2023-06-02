Wow! Is This How People Around America Think of New Jersey?

This article is very random, but it is all about life here in New Jersey and what are the most iconic things you think of when you try to describe Jersey in 5 words or less.

So this is not a bad thing for New Jersey to be known for, but I was recently traveling when my wife came across a very random find, a condiment pack, ketchup, that had a salute to us right here in the Garden State.

It appears that Heinz Ketchup did a promotion where they saluted the states with several images that were things that the particular state is known for. The promotion is called “The United States of Condiments lol. As I said extremely random, but it caught my attention.

So many times people seem to have a bad image of New Jersey, but I think this quick glimpse at the Garden State was not bad at all, I actually agree with them. The ketchup packet had several images that represented Jersey. See if you agree that this does capture the best of Jersey.

Ocean

Beaches

Boardwalk

Ferris Wheel

Seagull (Please Don’t Feed The Gulls)

Pork Roll and Cheese (Not Taylor Ham)

Kite Flying

So as you can see it was a quick look at some nice things you can find right here in New Jersey. If you were going to design this package what would you have put on it to represent New Jersey? Would you keep it the same or change it? Post your comments below, we always love getting your input.

Personally, I like it, I don’t think I’d change a thing, except maybe I’d throw some pine trees in there (Pine Barrens) and maybe trade out the kite for a pizza.

If you are wondering, we were in California having breakfast and I need a bit of ketchup for my eggs lol like I said at the beginning of this article it’s completely random, but very “Jersey” specific.

