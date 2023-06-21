Are you "patriotic"? Do you respect the red, white, and blue? I'd like to think most of us are, but in these days and times, it seems not the case for some people. I consider myself a "patriotic" person and love our country but as a state where does New Jersey fall when it comes to patriotism? Unfortunately, we are in the lower rankings nationally according to a new survey by WalletHub.

So let's take a look at the survey. It ranked all 50 states for patriotism. "Americans may feel their patriotism dampened this year in the face of societal issues like relentless high inflation and elevated homicide rates. Many people may find it hard to celebrate a country where countless people are struggling and frequent violence persists. However, an expression of love for fellow citizens is patriotic in itself." To determine the most patriotic states, WalletHub compared the 50 states across two key dimensions, “Military Engagement” and “Civic Engagement.” CLICK HERE for a look at the survey methodology.

In the WalletHub survey, New Jersey ranked 40th out of 50 states for patriotism. The number one state in the survey is Virginia. The least patriotic state, coming in 50th out of 50 states is Arkansas. New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut all finished lower than New Jersey in the survey.

Most Patriotic States in the U.S. Overall Rank State Total Score Military Engagement Civic Engagement 1 Virginia 61.01 3 8 2 Montana 59.63 22 3 3 Alaska 57.98 1 24 4 North Dakota 56.33 20 7 5 Maine 56.08 38 2 6 Vermont 54.82 46 1 7 Oregon 53.84 36 5 8 Colorado 53.30 11 13 9 Wyoming 52.85 7 16 10 New Hampshire 52.60 32 6 11 Hawaii 52.58 2 31 12 Maryland 52.15 23 9 13 Washington 51.79 14 15 14 Iowa 51.69 41 4 15 Delaware 50.53 25 11 16 South Dakota 50.44 24 12 17 Utah 46.75 37 10 18 Idaho 46.67 18 20 19 Kansas 46.54 15 22 20 Arizona 46.31 16 21 21 Missouri 45.58 27 17 22 North Carolina 44.64 6 38 23 Georgia 43.73 5 42 24 New Mexico 42.97 10 33 25 West Virginia 42.45 34 18 26 Oklahoma 41.85 8 37 27 Minnesota 41.74 47 14 28 Mississippi 41.69 17 32 29 South Carolina 40.88 4 47 30 Illinois 40.51 39 19 31 Ohio 38.65 33 26 32 Nebraska 38.17 28 35 33 Texas 38.12 9 46 34 Nevada 38.01 13 45 35 Kentucky 36.82 21 44 36 Michigan 36.51 45 25 37 California 35.84 30 39 38 Louisiana 35.80 26 43 39 Tennessee 35.65 31 40 40 New Jersey 35.09 48 23 41 Connecticut 34.94 42 28 42 Pennsylvania 34.44 44 29 43 Alabama 34.36 12 48 44 Wisconsin 33.89 43 30 45 Indiana 33.39 35 41 46 Florida 32.91 19 49 47 New York 32.84 49 27 48 Rhode Island 32.68 40 36 49 Massachusetts 30.49 50 34 50 Arkansas 26.87 29 50

Are you surprised by this survey or do you think it's accurate when it comes to patriotism here in the Garden State? Post your comments below.

