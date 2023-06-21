Wow! New Jersey Ranks as One of the Least Patriotic States in America

Are you "patriotic"? Do you respect the red, white, and blue? I'd like to think most of us are, but in these days and times, it seems not the case for some people. I consider myself a "patriotic" person and love our country but as a state where does New Jersey fall when it comes to patriotism? Unfortunately, we are in the lower rankings nationally according to a new survey by WalletHub.

 

So let's take a look at the survey. It ranked all 50 states for patriotism. "Americans may feel their patriotism dampened this year in the face of societal issues like relentless high inflation and elevated homicide rates. Many people may find it hard to celebrate a country where countless people are struggling and frequent violence persists. However, an expression of love for fellow citizens is patriotic in itself." To determine the most patriotic states, WalletHub compared the 50 states across two key dimensions, “Military Engagement” and “Civic Engagement.” CLICK HERE for a look at the survey methodology.

 

In the WalletHub survey, New Jersey ranked 40th out of 50 states for patriotism. The number one state in the survey is Virginia. The least patriotic state, coming in 50th out of 50 states is Arkansas. New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut all finished lower than New Jersey in the survey.

 

 

Most Patriotic States in the U.S.

Overall Rank StateTotal Score Military Engagement Civic Engagement 
1Virginia61.0138
2Montana59.63223
3Alaska57.98124
4North Dakota56.33207
5Maine56.08382
6Vermont54.82461
7Oregon53.84365
8Colorado53.301113
9Wyoming52.85716
10New Hampshire52.60326
11Hawaii52.58231
12Maryland52.15239
13Washington51.791415
14Iowa51.69414
15Delaware50.532511
16South Dakota50.442412
17Utah46.753710
18Idaho46.671820
19Kansas46.541522
20Arizona46.311621
21Missouri45.582717
22North Carolina44.64638
23Georgia43.73542
24New Mexico42.971033
25West Virginia42.453418
26Oklahoma41.85837
27Minnesota41.744714
28Mississippi41.691732
29South Carolina40.88447
30Illinois40.513919
31Ohio38.653326
32Nebraska38.172835
33Texas38.12946
34Nevada38.011345
35Kentucky36.822144
36Michigan36.514525
37California35.843039
38Louisiana35.802643
39Tennessee35.653140
40New Jersey35.094823
41Connecticut34.944228
42Pennsylvania34.444429
43Alabama34.361248
44Wisconsin33.894330
45Indiana33.393541
46Florida32.911949
47New York32.844927
48Rhode Island32.684036
49Massachusetts30.495034
50Arkansas26.872950

 

Are you surprised by this survey or do you think it's accurate when it comes to patriotism here in the Garden State? Post your comments below.

 

Comments
