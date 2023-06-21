Wow! New Jersey Ranks as One of the Least Patriotic States in America
Are you "patriotic"? Do you respect the red, white, and blue? I'd like to think most of us are, but in these days and times, it seems not the case for some people. I consider myself a "patriotic" person and love our country but as a state where does New Jersey fall when it comes to patriotism? Unfortunately, we are in the lower rankings nationally according to a new survey by WalletHub.
So let's take a look at the survey. It ranked all 50 states for patriotism. "Americans may feel their patriotism dampened this year in the face of societal issues like relentless high inflation and elevated homicide rates. Many people may find it hard to celebrate a country where countless people are struggling and frequent violence persists. However, an expression of love for fellow citizens is patriotic in itself." To determine the most patriotic states, WalletHub compared the 50 states across two key dimensions, “Military Engagement” and “Civic Engagement.” CLICK HERE for a look at the survey methodology.
In the WalletHub survey, New Jersey ranked 40th out of 50 states for patriotism. The number one state in the survey is Virginia. The least patriotic state, coming in 50th out of 50 states is Arkansas. New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut all finished lower than New Jersey in the survey.
Most Patriotic States in the U.S.
|Overall Rank
|State
|Total Score
|Military Engagement
|Civic Engagement
|1
|Virginia
|61.01
|3
|8
|2
|Montana
|59.63
|22
|3
|3
|Alaska
|57.98
|1
|24
|4
|North Dakota
|56.33
|20
|7
|5
|Maine
|56.08
|38
|2
|6
|Vermont
|54.82
|46
|1
|7
|Oregon
|53.84
|36
|5
|8
|Colorado
|53.30
|11
|13
|9
|Wyoming
|52.85
|7
|16
|10
|New Hampshire
|52.60
|32
|6
|11
|Hawaii
|52.58
|2
|31
|12
|Maryland
|52.15
|23
|9
|13
|Washington
|51.79
|14
|15
|14
|Iowa
|51.69
|41
|4
|15
|Delaware
|50.53
|25
|11
|16
|South Dakota
|50.44
|24
|12
|17
|Utah
|46.75
|37
|10
|18
|Idaho
|46.67
|18
|20
|19
|Kansas
|46.54
|15
|22
|20
|Arizona
|46.31
|16
|21
|21
|Missouri
|45.58
|27
|17
|22
|North Carolina
|44.64
|6
|38
|23
|Georgia
|43.73
|5
|42
|24
|New Mexico
|42.97
|10
|33
|25
|West Virginia
|42.45
|34
|18
|26
|Oklahoma
|41.85
|8
|37
|27
|Minnesota
|41.74
|47
|14
|28
|Mississippi
|41.69
|17
|32
|29
|South Carolina
|40.88
|4
|47
|30
|Illinois
|40.51
|39
|19
|31
|Ohio
|38.65
|33
|26
|32
|Nebraska
|38.17
|28
|35
|33
|Texas
|38.12
|9
|46
|34
|Nevada
|38.01
|13
|45
|35
|Kentucky
|36.82
|21
|44
|36
|Michigan
|36.51
|45
|25
|37
|California
|35.84
|30
|39
|38
|Louisiana
|35.80
|26
|43
|39
|Tennessee
|35.65
|31
|40
|40
|New Jersey
|35.09
|48
|23
|41
|Connecticut
|34.94
|42
|28
|42
|Pennsylvania
|34.44
|44
|29
|43
|Alabama
|34.36
|12
|48
|44
|Wisconsin
|33.89
|43
|30
|45
|Indiana
|33.39
|35
|41
|46
|Florida
|32.91
|19
|49
|47
|New York
|32.84
|49
|27
|48
|Rhode Island
|32.68
|40
|36
|49
|Massachusetts
|30.49
|50
|34
|50
|Arkansas
|26.87
|29
|50
Are you surprised by this survey or do you think it's accurate when it comes to patriotism here in the Garden State? Post your comments below.