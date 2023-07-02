Your Last Minute Atlantic City Area Fireworks Guide

Happy Independence Day!

You're ready to celebrate with fireworks - but where are they happening and when?

Here's a quick rundown of when and where:

SUNDAY NIGHT (July 2nd):

*Renault Winery, outside of Egg Harbor City. Part of their Independence Country Festival.

MONDAY NIGHT (July 3rd):

*Ventnor - Part of the city's day-long Independence Celebration.

TUESDAY NIGHT (July 4th):

*Atlantic City - Tropicana Casino launching fireworks from the beach. (Tropicana does fireworks every Saturday night all summer long.

*Ocean City - Fireworks will be launched from a barge anchored near the Music Pier.

*Margate - On the beach at Huntington Avenue.

*Hammonton - At Hammonton Lake Park.

Click here for more South Jersey Fireworks information.

So, what time are the fireworks? Um, you had to ask that, right? Fireworks are ALWAYS after dark. Assume most fireworks will start between 9 and 9:30 pm.

