Ultimate South Jersey and Jersey Shore Fourth of July Weekend Fireworks Guide!
What would Fourth of July Weekend be without fireworks? And, there are lots of them going off ALL OVER South Jersey and along the Jersey Shore. Check out our fireworks guide to find out when and where to catch them near you.
We're heading towards a holiday weekend. The one that celebrates our nation's independence!
The best part about July 4th falling on a Monday (aside from maybe having the day off from work), is that fireworks displays are scheduled all weekend long, from Friday, July 1st straight through Independence Day.
So, you and your family and friends can find the skies lighting up all over our area, and maybe hit up more than one celebration!
Here's where you'll find Fourth of July Weekend fireworks throughout South Jersey and at the Jersey Shore (and, feel free to let us know if we missed any!):