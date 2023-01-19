Your Laundry Detergent May Now Be Illegal In New Jersey

Your Laundry Detergent May Now Be Illegal In New Jersey

Photo by Kaitlyn Pixley on Unsplash

We expect our laundry detergents to help us feel fresh and clean, not to give us a higher risk of cancer.  You may have to pick a new favorite because some detergents have actually become illegal in New Jersey (and that’s not a bad thing)

It’s a New Year and safety is the resolution.  In New Jersey, products like laundry detergent will be removed from store shelves if they contain certain now-illegal cancer-causing chemicals. 

The chemical compound 1,4-Dioxane is the culprit and what’s worse, it is hidden.  By that I mean, you won’t find it listed on the ingredients label.  You would only find it if you tested the product in a lab.  It turns out that a few of the most popular detergents have these harmful chemicals in them, specifically an illegal concentration of 1,4 Dioxane.  

The highest concentration was found in Arm & Hammer Clean Burst with more than two times the legal limit!

Photo credit: Amazon
loading...

Some others on the list:

Tide Original

Photo credit: Amazon
loading...

Arm & Hammer Sensitive Skin Free & Clean

This is ironic.  A white pure bottle makes us feel safe, especially with sensitive skin issues but this one is on the list.

Photo credit: Amazon
loading...

Gain Original & Aroma Boost

Photo credit: Amazon
loading...

Thankfully, at the start of the New Year, a new law went into effect that lowers the maximum allowable concentration of the chemical down to 1 part per million.  Of course, there are more natural options out there that don’t have it at all so it may be time for a switch altogether.

You could read more about it here.

The Top 10 Things Found in a Typical New Jersey Home

Get To Know Lou's Partner Shannon Holly

 

 

Filed Under: $1, 1 4 dioxane, 4 Dioxane, 4 Dioxane law, chemicals detergent, laundry detergent, Your Laundry Detergent May Now Be Illegal In New Jersey
Categories: Community
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3