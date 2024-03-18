7 Things You Can Still Get With 10 Bucks In Atlantic County, NJ

It's no secret that EVERYTHING comes with a hefty price tag here in the Garden State. While it's expensive almost everywhere you go, for whatever reason, Jersey's always a bit more pricey. Still, there are still some items you can purchase for $10 or less here in the southern parts of the state right outside of Atlantic City.

1.) Half A Sub From Pete's in Egg Harbor Township

Sure, a whole one might cost you around $16, but you can still grab a sandwich for lunch at one of Egg Harbor Township's best spots for under $10. A half Italian at Pete's will run you almost $8, to be exact.

2.) A Pint of Blueberries

3.) A Gallon Of Gas

The last time I pulled into Wawa to fill up my tank, gas was $3.28 a gallon. Better than when it was pushing $5 this time last year, right?

4.) A Gourmet Coffee From Barista's In Linwood

Sure, a cup of coffee is outrageous these days, but if it's still affordable enough for people to support local businesses, people will still partake.

5.) An Eyebrow Wax at AK Nails

Times are tough, yes, but ladies, you know we like to look good. Even some of the gents like to keep their brows in check. The last time I got my eyebrows waxed was at the AK Nails location near the Target in Mays Landing. It was still only $10, so technically, I can put it on the list!

6.) The Atlantic City Expressway Tolls

Lately, it feels like if you blink, you'll miss another toll spike. Luckily, the most you'll pay at one toll on the Atlantic City Expressway is at the Egg Harbor Toll Plaza which is currently priced at $4.70. It went up 15 cents from 2023-2024, but at least it's not at $10 round trip yet. Close, though.

7.) 10 Items from the 99 Cent Store in Egg Harbor Township

Once known as the 79 Cent store, then the 89 cent store, now its basically a dollar store because inflation has pushed their prices up so high. Still, it's better than somewhere that was once a true dollar store. Now, places like Dollar Tree have things priced at $1.25 minimum.

See, not EVERYTHING in South Jersey is unaffordable. It's all in moderation, right? Clearly, I'm kidding... It's nuts here. We're all just doing the best we can. 😂

