We come across these best-of lists all of the time. Often, I'll scan through and say "ok, it wouldn't be my first choice, but not bad."

This "best" is dead wrong.

Popular foodie site Eat This, Not That traveled across the country (virtually) to identify the best grocery store in each state.

I don't know who they talked to or what criteria they used, but their pick is a head-scratcher.

At first, I thought it could only be one grocery store that got the nod.

Nope. How can it not be Shoprite? We all have a connection to this store. Many people in Jersey work, have worked, or know someone who works at Shoprite.

I worked in the pharmacy department in high school. It was a great first job.

Eat This, Not That said that although Shoprite had over 3,000 customer reviews, there was another grocery store that had better reviews.

Well, if it's not Shoprite it's got to be...

There are plenty of Stop & Shops in the state, right?

That could really be the only other option.

Wrong.

It's not Shoprite, it's not Stop & Shop. Perhaps I wasn't going high-end enough?

While there aren't as many Whole Foods as Shoprites or Stop & Shops, the 22 in The Garden State are well-liked.

The customer base is very, very loyal. Surprise, surprise, it's not Whole Foods either.

Then it dawned on me. Duh. What about the grocery store that every town is dreaming of having?

What would we do without our "everything bagel" seasoning and cookie butter?

Trader Joe's is the most in-demand grocery store in Jersey.

Virtually every town wants one. However, the title of "most popular" grocery store was still out there.

Have you ever heard of...

Food Bazaar, according to Eat This, Not That:

is well known for its incredible support to its employees and a plethora of national and international food options.

Also, Google reviews for Food Bazaar were higher than Shoprite's.

Food Bazaar has locations in Trenton, Elizabeth, Fairview, North Bergen, and West New York.

I've never been to one of these stores before, but I'm sorry when we're talking about an entire state, Eat This, Not That missed the mark on this one.

The "most popular" should have gone to Shoprite.

