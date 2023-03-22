Spring is in the air and the clocks have sprung ahead, making it a great time of the year to get out, take a drive and grab a bite.

We're gonna start our journey picking one food item in Atlantic City, and head south through Absecon Island, over the bridge to Ocean City, and down Ocean Drive to Cape May to give you 10 must-try food stops during your ride from each of the towns on the way.

Remember these might not be the best food options in the town, but they are still worth trying and the trip!

1. The Captain's Seafood Bake at Sirens Bar and Grill, Atlantic City

Love the view and this dish at Sirens. The Captain's seafood bake is filled with grilled Mahi-Mahi, shrimp, and clams, mixed with andouille sausage, and potatoes in a Cajun butter sauce.

Address: 447 Carson Ave, Atlantic City

2. The Lobster Roll at PJ Buckets, Ventnor

Turn into Ventnor Heights for this hidden gem at PJ Buckets, the Lobster roll.

It's served on a nice toasted hinged roll, with loads of Lobster. You can go with a traditional salad style or the animal style - meat, butter, and lemon.

As you can see in the picture below, you will not be disappointed.

Address: 115 N Dorset Ave, Ventnor

3. The clams casino at Robert's Place in Margate

If I'm looking for clams casino in the area, the first place I go is Robert's Place in Margate.

Robert's Place has great food and is known for their wings, served on their famous trays, but these clams casino are epic.

No filler, and the perfect blend of clam, bacon, and green peppers that will have you wanting to order a second tray!

They also have a clams casino pizza, which is outstanding (no clams on the pizza).

Address: 7807 Atlantic Ave, Margate City, NJ 08402

4. The “Nutty” Chicken Salad Sandwich at Jon & Patty's coffee bar & bistro in Ocean City.

This place is much more than a latte bar, but they have a ton of choices if you need a little pick me up.

What I love on this menu is the "Nutty" chicken salad sandwich, which features all-white meat chicken salad with craisins, almonds, provolone cheese, and field greens on cranberry nut bread.

Every bite is filled with flavor!

Address: 637 Asbury Ave, Ocean City, NJ 08226

5. The Crispy Castro at Twisties Tavern on the Bay in Strathmere

This place is a hidden gem and this sandwich is my go-to whenever I'm in the area.

Not many spots in the area make a Cuban sandwich, but they have one that has Cuban-style pulled pork, crispy panko fried dill pickles, aged swiss cheese, and their house Cuban dressing on a toasty kaiser roll.

Address: 236 Bayview Dr, Strathmere, NJ 08248

6. The steamed clams at Mike Seafood in Sea Isle

Plenty of places have steamers, Mike's are worth the extra drive from where ever you are reading this from.

They are served in their house butter garlic white wine sauce, with a Lil lemon on the side.

Great setting for some steamers, outside sitting at the picnic tables, right on the water in Sea Isle.

Address: 4222 Park Rd, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243

7. The pork roll at the Fishin' Pier Grille in Avalon

This sandwich is massive.

The runny egg over a hunk of pork roll, it's a tremendously made sandwich, which was recently named one of the best pork roll sandwiches in the state by NJ.com.

I've had it and can verify that it belongs on the list.

8. The blackened Mahi-Mahi at The Watering Hull in Stone Harbor

Mahi-Mahi is available at a lot of places, but in Avalon, this is my favorite. The Key West Mahi Mahi comes grilled or blackened with Cilantro Lime Slaw and basil aioli on a grilled brioche bun.

Bonus for having sweet potato fries!

Address: 261 96th St #202, Stone Harbor, NJ 08247

9. Sausage, Pepper and onions at Classic Sandwiches in The Wildwoods

Classic Sandwiches is a classic spot in Wildwood, with a ton of great options, but their sausage with peppers and onions is supreme and one of my go-to stops down in Wildwood.

Address: 2701 New Jersey Ave, Wildwood, NJ 08260

10. The Hot Chick at Exit Zero Filling Station in Cape May

Of all the food on this list, this might be my favorite.

A marinated fried or grilled chicken, topped with Cajun Slaw, pepper jack cheese, sweet and spicy pickles, and Sriracha aioli on a brioche bun.

The sandwich is an explosion of flavor and I love anything with a little Cajun flair, and this sandwich checks all the boxes.

Added bonus for waffle fries!

Address: 110 Sunset Blvd, Cape May, NJ 08204

With these great food items, you might want to try one of these great breweries to wash it all down!