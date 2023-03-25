10 Things To Do in Atlantic City, New Jersey in The Rain

Well, this isn't what we planned.

It's raining in the Atlantic City area. Again.

What now?

Believe it or not, there are plenty of things to do in the Atlantic City area when it rains. Whether you're visiting or you're a local looking for something to do, here are some suggestions:

1. Go shopping at the Tanger Outlets!

Located just off the end of the Atlantic City Expressway, the Outlets are home to dozens of stores - even a huge Atlantic City Bass Pro Shop! (Ladies, bribing your husband with a trip to Bass Pro Shop is an excellent way to get him to take you shopping!)

2. Visit Lucy the Elephant!

Our big elephant is located in Margate, a short drive from Atlantic City. The world's largest elephant just underwent major renovations. Think of it, you'll be able to tell your friends you went inside a big elephant!

3. Go gambling.

Well, I mean, yeah, this IS Atlantic City.

4. Catch a movie at the IMAX theater in Atlantic City.

It's in the Tropicana Casino Resort. "IMAX Theatre at Tropicana is the only Giant Screen Certified IMAX Theatre in Southern New Jersey and the only movie theater in Atlantic City."

5. Eat!

Atlantic City has dozens and dozens of restaurants to try, inside and outside of the casinos. Don't settle for the same-old, same-old - try something new!

6. Visit the Atlantic City Experience.

The what?

Don't feel bad if you've never heard of it - me neither!

The Atlantic City Experience is located at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. It's usually open on weekdays from 9 am - 5 pm. Here you can learn about Atlantic City's history from the Boardwalk to the diving horses, to gambling. Before you go, check out their website.

7. Visit the Absecon Lighthouse.

It's located in the heart of Atlantic City, it's the United States' third tallest lighthouse. Who knew? Find out more here.

8. Relax at a spa!

Several of Atlantic City's casinos have spas! Relax, get a facial or massage. Be pampered!

9. Visit the Atlantic City Aquarium!

What? Atlantic City has an aquarium? Well, yes, but don't start driving there today. The Atlantic City Aquarium is currently closed for renovations. It was supposed to open in the fall. It's now spring! Uh, oh.... stay tuned.

10. Have fun at Atlantic City's Indoor Water Park!

Again, hold on, Not yet. Soon! After several promises and proposals about similar water parks in the city, this one appears to be really happening. Construction is well underway next to the Showboat. Check out the progress here.

