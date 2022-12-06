Great Video Shows Construction Progress of Atlantic City Indoor Water Park

For years we've heard promises about an indoor water park to be built in Atlantic City.

In terms of promises it was right up there with the promise of the Atlantic City Monorail or that Inverted-or-Whatever Roller Coaster-thing.

But wait!

There now seems to be something actually happening with the Indoor Water Park in Atlantic City idea!

The Bart Blatstein project near his Showboat Casino is starting to take shape and actually looks like (knock on wood, this is Atlantic City) it may soon become a reality.

Honestly, the project is moving ahead nicely!

Our good friend Joey from Wildwood Video Archives takes us on a nice look-see tour of what's happening:

Raise your hand if you need to go buy a new bathing suit so you're ready when this thing opens!

