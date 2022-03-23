$100,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Was Sold at EHT Gas Station
Winner! Winner! Chicken dinner!
Well, a lot of chicken dinners!
New Jersey Lottery officials say a winning ticket from Monday's Powerball drawing - worth $100,000 - was sold in Egg Harbor Township!
The ticket, matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball in Monday's drawing for a $50,000 victory. The prize became $100,000 because the player also chose the Power Play option.
The winning ticket was purchased at the Royal Farms location on the Blackhorse Pike in Egg Harbor Township. No winner has yet come forward to claim the prize.
The winning numbers from Monday's Powerball game were 01, 15, 26, 63, and 65. The Red Power Ball number was 16. The Power Play was 2X. Their was no big winner in the drawing so the Powerball jackpot grows to $167 Million for Wednesday night's drawing.
SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery