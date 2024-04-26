Here’s What Needs to Replace the Iconic Tilton Inn In Egg Harbor Township

The end of the Tilton Inn on Tilton Road in Egg Harbor Township is here.

The bar and restaurant that's been a staple in the local community is closing for good this Saturday, April 27, 2024.

The last lunch at the Tilton Inn was terrific!

A colleague and I had lunch at the Tilton Thursday afternoon.

I've been going to the Tilton Inn on and off since 1998. Over the years, the place hasn't changed much. It's "the old reliable."

I had my old reliable lunch - the French Onion Soup and the Reuben Sandwich.

Oh, it was so good.

The soup was terrific - hot, oniony, and loaded with cheese that melted everywhere.

The sandwich was overloaded with delicious, fresh corned beef with cheese, the right amount of sauerkraut, and a perfect amount of dressing.

I'm going to miss this.

What's next for the Tilton Inn?

With the doors closing for the last time, what will become of this beloved place?

The property has been listed for sale for some time, and there's been no announcement that a sale is imminent.

There can only be one possible successor to the Tilton Inn: Something exactly like it!

Maybe a few modern upgrades to the inside, with better lighting and decor would be appropriate.

The menu is perfect for the small-town bar feel.

What we need is a locally owned and operated bar and restaurant - just like the one that we're saying goodbye to.

A place that's "ours" - a place that's home to locals and visitors alike.

A new/old place. Our own version of "Cheers."

Thanks for the memories Tilton Inn. We'll miss you!

