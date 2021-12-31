As we bid 2021 goodbye, it's time to delve into my crystal ball and see what the year 2022 holds!

Someone please keep track and let me know at the end of 2022 how I did!

Get our free mobile app

1. Egg Harbor Township will get ANOTHER Dollar General Store!

Book it! Bet on it! It seems that EHT has been averaging a new Dollar General each year, and I see another popping up in 2022.

JK

2. Atlantic City will still not have an indoor water park.

Please note - I'm not saying it won't happen, just not in 2022. Hopefully, Showboat continues forward with their proposed building of a water park - it just won't be ready in 2022.

Getty Images

3. The summer of 2022 in South Jersey will belong to Country Music!

Two big country music festivals are slated for the summer - the four-day Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood in June and the three-day TidalWave Fest in Atlantic City in August. (Fingers crossed for some great weather in June and August!)

TSM

4. There will be a discussion of once again bringing a minor-league-level sport to Atlantic City.

It could be baseball or ice hockey, but something will be pitched for Atlantic City. (Here's hoping for long-term success if it does happen.)

Getty Images

5. The Atlantic City Airport will get another airline to regularly fly into Atlantic City.

2022 will bring with it the realization that small airports, like ACY, can do things that giant airports can't. People will feel safer flying in and out of a small airport.

Getty Images

6. Cape May County Tourism will be honored with a huge spotlight pointing out the wonderful vacation areas.

Ocean City, Wildwood, and Cape May will top many lists of desirable vacation destinations.

Google Maps

7. A big-name celebrity will decide to call South Jersey home.

Not only will the summer bring Shoobies, but it will also bring paparazzi!

Getty Images

8. Millville native Mike Trout will return to prime form following his injury 2021 season.

Look for Trout to once again capture that Most Valuable Player Trophy.

Vaughn Ridley/Stringer, Getty Images

9. The Shoprite LPGA Golf Tournament will be the biggest and best ever.

The Galloway women's professional golf tournament will be major news this year.

ShopRite LPGA Classic

10. There will be talk of another new, but smaller casino opening in Atlantic City.

It won't be open in 2022, but some major announcement will happen.

Getty Images

11. A Panera Bread will finally be announced for Atlantic County!

A Cape May County location too!

Google Maps

12. A giant shark will wash up on the South Jersey shore.

The shark will be huge!

Getty Images

13. The President of the United States will pay a visit to Atlantic City.

This will be big news!

Getty Images

14. A South Jersey hospital will announce major expansion plans.

We're all getting older. We need more care.

Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

Whatever happens, here's to a GREAT 2021!

Rent This Dream Atlantic City Area Mansion for New Year's Eve Check out this luxurious mansion just steps from Atlantic City

10 Famous Actors Who Lied To Get Movie And TV Roles These actors told some minor fibs to score roles in major Hollywood productions.