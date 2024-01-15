14 Rescued From Flooding in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ

Over a dozen people had to be rescued from flood waters in West Atlantic City Saturday morning.

At about 9:45, the Egg Harbor Township Police Department responded to the strip of motels along the Black Horse Pike as several rooms were reportedly filling with water.

When officers arrived, they found the motel parking lots covered in over a foot of water.

According to a press release,

Utilizing decommissioned military vehicles, used by the department during emergency circumstances, officers with the assistance of the Egg Harbor Twp. Volunteer Fire Dept. recused a total of 14 people between the Travel Inn and Economy Inn.

Economy Inn in West Atlantic City NJ Economy Inn in West Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

The American Red Cross responded and set up a temporary shelter for those displaced by the flooding and alternate housing was arranged.

Police say the Black Horse Pike was closed for approximately 4 hours until the water receded.

Be Careful

Tides are expected to be higher than normal through the weekend. Anyone living in West Atlantic City or traveling through the area is asked to use caution.