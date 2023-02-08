177th Fighter Wing Announces Night Flights At Atlantic City Airport

It's the sound of freedom!

It's also the sounds of your social media pinging as people ask "What's with all the planes?"

Officials at the New Jersey Air National Guard 177th Fighter Wing have announced a period of three weeks - beginning now - where they'll be flying a heavier night schedule in, out, and around the Atlantic City International Airport area.

The purpose is to "maintain mission-capability and combat-readiness." Officials say the training flights should end each night by 10 pm.

The fighter wing group is appropriately nicknamed "The Jersey Devils."

Recently the 177th had some news to share:

During this past UTA weekend, the 177th Force Support Squadron held a Change of Command ceremony to welcome Captain... Posted by 177th Fighter Wing, NJANG on Sunday, February 5, 2023

A big shout out and THANK YOU to the men and women of the 177th! We appreciate you!

SOURCE: 177th Fighter Wing, NJANG

