Joe and Jahna’s Breakfast Tour is Coming to Your Town

It's all comfy and cozy in the Cat Country studio, but it's time for us to come closer to you!

The Joe and Jahna Breakfast Tour is about to hit the road

We're going to be bringing the Cat Country Morning Show with Joe and Jahna to some great diners and restaurants in South Jersey, and we'd love to meet you in person!

Thanks to our friends at Clark's Moving and Storage of Rio Grande and Atlantic City International Airport, we're going to have some fun chances for you to win some cool prizes just for stopping in and saying,"Good Morning!"

Win a trip to see Carrie Underwood in Las Vegas and Passes to the Barefoot Country Music Fest

On each stop of our Breakfast Tour, someone will win two passes to this Summer's Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, June 20 - 23. Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Kane Brown, Old Dominion, Scotty McCreery and dozens more will be there!

One person who stops by our Breakfast Tour this summer will win a fabulous trip for two to see Carrie Underwood's Reflection Show in Las Vegas, at Resorts World Theater! Your trip includes a two-night stay at Resorts World in Las Vegas, two show tickets, and a $500 airfare allowance.

5 Stops Planned for the Joe and Jahna Breakfast Tour

Here's where we will be doing the morning show "on the road." More information on each stop will be coming soon.

Thursday, March 21st - Point Diner, MacArthur Boulevard in Somers Point.

Thursday, March 28th - Maurice River Diner, Route 47 in Port Elizabeth.

Thursday, April 4th - Harbor Diner, White Horse Pike in Egg Harbor City.

Thursday, April 11th - Romanelli's Garden Cafe, South New York Road in Galloway.

Thursday, April 18th - Silver Coin Diner, White Horse Pike in Hammonton.

We hope to see you at one of these destinations!

