Two men from Atlantic City have been indicted on murder and weapon-related charges in connection to the death of a man this past summer.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 32-year-old Aaron Callahan was indicted on the following charges:

First-degree murder

First-degree conspiracy to commit murder

Second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun without a permit

Second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose

48-year-old Kenneth Creek was indicted on:

First-degree murder

First-degree conspiracy to commit murder

Second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun without a permit

Second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose

Second-degree certain persons not to have weapons or ammunition

31-year-old Jordan Eaddy was shot to death shortly after midnight on Thursday, August 25th, near the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. His body was found by Atlantic City police responding to a gunshot picked up by the ShotSpotter system.

That following Monday, prosecutors said they had charged Callahan and Creek in connection to the crime.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. With prior reporting from Townsquare Media's Rick Rickman.

