They're selling a piece of history in Atlantic City.

It's more than that though: It's a piece of your history, my history, and our children's history.

The legendary Steel Pier is up for sale.

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Chris Coleman Chris Coleman

Steel Pier in Atlantic City is Now For Sale

The NY Post first reported that the Steel Pier is being sold.

The price tag - $85 Million.

The 965 foot pier - all 5.2 acres of it - is being listed by Serhant - and the listing is being handled by Ryan Serhant, Michele Zyska, and Kevin Bergin.

If you're the lucky buyer, you will actually also own the rights to expand the pier - to about 3 times it's current size!

Besides the actual pier, you'd be buying everything on it: the huge observation wheel, all the rides, games and much more. The "more" includes a helipad!

Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images General Views of New Jersey

Long History for the Steel Pier

Chances are you and/or your children enjoyed countless hours of fun at the Steel Pier!

It's been a part of Atlantic City for over 100 years. It opened in 1898 - and it's been a place of entertainment ever since.

It wasn't just the amusements that drew people to this iconic pier. It was the entertainment - the bands, the diving horses.

Performers at the pier have included Frank Sinatra, The Three Stooges, Bob Hope, Charlie Chaplin and more!

There was a time that Donald Trump held ownership of the pier.

The Steel Pier was seen in several movies, with scenes filmed near or on the pier.

It's definitely a big piece of Atlantic City - and it could be yours for "only" 85 Million Dollars.

By the way, if you're spending $85 Million on the pier, you may want to plunk down another $15 Million for this house in Somers Point, New Jersey:

The $15 Million Home For Sale in Somers Point, New Jersey What Does a $15 Million Home Look Like? Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly