From a young age, I have hated political signs.

I don't know why, I just do.

If your political signs tick me off, I refuse to give you my vote.

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Joe Kelly Joe Kelly

Calling Out Candidates For Their Political Signs

I decided to cover up the names on the exact political signs I am referencing in these photos. After all, these photos are just two examples - and there are plenty more cases, and there are many more political candidates involved.

Sadly, it's probably EVERY political candidate that's involved with this practice.

I HATE seeing political candidate (or issue) signs on public owned land.

Go ahead, get permission of home or land owners, and erect your signs on their property.

I just think putting your signs on publicly-owned land is wrong. It many cases it's probably against the law.

The photos in this article are in Egg Harbor Township, on land for the Atlantic County Bikeway, which is maintained by the Atlantic County Park System. Bottom line: this is not private property. Political candidates don't have permission of the park system to put their signs on the property.

Photo by visuals on Unsplash Photo by visuals on Unsplash

Why Does it Matter?

It matters because it's wrong. Can I place signs for my business there? (Sure, I can try, but they'll probably be removed.)

Why should it be OK for political candidates to put their signs there?

If these candidates don't care about these rules, will they care about breaking other rules?

Sure, these candidates probably didn't put the signs up - it was probably some of their minions. Well, candidates, it's time to control your minions!

(The opinions expressed here are solely the opinions of Joe Kelly!)