Mother's Day is right around the corner! Make sure you're thinking about something nice to do for that special mama in your life.

Mother's Day is a bit late this year. It falls on Sunday, May 14th. Moms are some of the hardest working individuals out there. Being a mom is a job without paid sick days, without time off, and can sometimes be pretty thankless and lonely.

Get our free mobile app

If you're a mom who also works full time as well, well then your stress load is almost double. If that's the case, then you really never get a second to yourself. As it turns out, though, there are some states in which motherhood is more embraced by society than others. For moms who reside here in the Garden State, consider yourselves lucky. A new survey's determined that New Jersey as a whole is pretty favorable to mothers compared to other states.

A survey conducted by the folks over at WalletHub analyzed all the states to examine how they fared in categories such as available child care, childcare quality and cost, access to decent pediatricians, average women's salaries, and parental leave periods, etc. New Jersey wound up doing fairly well compared to most of the other states here in America.

Believe it or not, New Jersey actually landed in the top 10 states for mothers. Needless to say, we could've done a lot worse.

New Jersey was placed in number 8 spot for best states for working mothers. So, if you're a mama and it's a priority for you to have a job (let's be honest, most moms work these days), you're pretty lucky that you get to do it here in the Garden State. It's still an AWFUL lot of work to be in the workforce all while raising a family, but the mamas here in Jersey are way better off than most.

Source: WalletHub.com

10 Affordable Gift Ideas for Mother's Day Whether it's your mom, your partner's mom, or the mother of your children, Mother's Day is a time to recognize the important women in your life. If you want to give a thoughtful gift this Mother's Day without breaking the bank, keep scrolling. We've put together ten affordable gift ideas perfect for the mom in your life.

South Jersey Beach Tag Guide 2023 Here's how much you'll pay for beach tags at each South Jersey beach for the 2023 season.