The South Jersey football community is mourning the loss of one of the area's top high school football players in recent Cape-Atlantic League history.

Former Holy Spirit star running back, Donta Pollock, died on Wednesday from injuries sustained in a Christmas Eve car accident, on the Atlantic City Expressway.

Oakcrest High School offensive coordinator and a former teammate of Pollock at Holy Spirit, Kyle Klein, said on Twitter that Pollock "Always had a genuine smile on his face".

Pollock was paired with Nigel Jones, to form one of the most formidable rushing attacks in recent South Jersey memory. The duo combined to run for 2,954 yards and 32 scores as seniors in 2011, with Pollock rushing for 1,623 with 20 touchdowns in just nine games.

Pollock was a standout during his junior season, running for a Cape-Atlantic League-best 1,868 yards and 29 touchdowns to lead Holy Spirit to a 12-0 record and the NJSIAA Non-Public III state title.

He was named the Press of Atlantic City Football Player of the Year for the 2010 season.

As a sophomore, he rushed for 906 and 12 scores and even added 506 yards and seven scores as a freshman.

Overall Pollock rushed for 4,913 yards and 68 touchdowns during his four seasons with the Absecon school.

He had some memorable games while rushing for the Spartans. His sophomore season, Pollock carried 38 times for 229 yards and three touchdowns on Thanksgiving Day against rival Atlantic City, the town in which he lived.

As a junior, he went over the 200-yard mark in back-to-back games, including a 32 carry, 235 yards, and three touchdowns game in a win over Absegami. The week before he had 32 carries for 201 yards and two touchdowns against Oakcrest.

Pollock was just 28 years old.