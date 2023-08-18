Another day, another drug bust in Atlantic City.

Thursday afternoon at around 3:45, detectives with the Atlantic City Police Department were conducting surveillance in the area of the 1600 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Officials say they observed two men, Daryus Gandy and Bashon Simon, Sr., working together to distribute drugs.

The detectives approached the men as they began to engage in a transaction with John Adams. Gandy was found in possession of a loaded handgun, 82 bags of heroin, and prescription pills. Adams was found to have an active warrant.

Both men were arrested.

Additional officers located Simon and took him into custody after he allegedly walked away when detectives initially approached.

Simon was found in possession of nine grams of cocaine that was packaged for distribution and four bags of heroin.

ARRESTED: Daryus Gandy, 29, of Egg Harbor City

CHARGES: Unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense, certain person not to possess a weapon, possession of CDS (two counts), possession of CDS with intent to distribute (two counts), possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone (two counts), and loitering to distribute CDS.

ARRESTED: John Adams, 55, of Atlantic City

CHARGES: Loitering to obtain CDS

ARRESTED: Bashon Simon Sr., 49, of Atlantic City

CHARGES: Possession of CDS (two counts), possession of CDS with intent to distribute, possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone, and loitering to distribute CDS.

Gandy and Adams were remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility. Simon was released on summons with a future court date.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.