3 of the Quietest Towns in NJ Are Right Here at the Jersey Shore

New Jersey is known to be one of the most crowded states and usually our houses are right on top of each other.

Our roadways are always jam packed, especially in the summer. But, I fell they have gotten more crowded throughout the year, not just summer.

There are several places in New Jersey that are surprisingly quiet towns, according to onlyinyourstate.com. Sparta, Walpack Township, Mahwah, Belvidere, and more.

image 100/corbis, Getty Stock, ThinkStock image 100/corbis, Getty Stock, ThinkStock loading...

What are the three towns that are the quietest at the Jersey Shore that made the list?

There are two in Ocean County and one in Monmouth County. I love the fact you can listen to us now in Monmouth County on 96.7. The Monmouth County town that made the quietest town is Allenhurst.

The Ocean County towns that are on the quietest list are Manchester Township and Harvey Cedars. There's something about that laid back feelings when you head to this beach town on Long Beach Island.

Manchester Twp. has a lot of trees and open areas that we don't see a lot of here in Ocean County. And the man-made lake, Pine Lake Park with it's own little beach island is adorable.

Get our free mobile app

There are some "quiet" places in New Jersey. If you're lucky enough to live in one of these beautiful, quiet areas of New Jersey, enjoy the peace and quiet. Just a couple of years ago, several towns that didn't make this list were also quiet, except for the building of so many houses in our little shore towns. There is no more peace and quiet.

LOOK: Cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey using data from Zillow.