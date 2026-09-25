Florida Georgia Line Gets Ready to Rock Wildwood, New Jersey
When they were playing their last shows together, in 2022, Florida Georgia Line performed at the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood.
Now, as they get back together, the duo will be make a return trip to the festival in 2027.
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Florida Georgia Line to Headline Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood
It wasn't a long breakup for FGL, so, let's bring `em back!
Florida Georgia Line is the 2nd artist to be announced for the 2027 edition of Barefoot, June 17 - 20, 2027. They join Carrie Underwood as the first 2 headliners to be announced.
Florida Georgia Line have won numerous Academy of Country Music, Country Music Association, and Billboard Music Awards.
Among their many hits:
- Cruise
- Meant to Be
- H.O.L.Y
- This is How We Roll
- Get Your Shine On
- Round Here
- May We All
We expect to have new Barefoot artist announcements soon!
The Barefoot Country Music Fest is 4 big days and nights on the beach in Wildwood, with over 40 acts on 5 stages.
Tickets are now on sale, click here to get yours!
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