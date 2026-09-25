A fatal police-involved shooting occurred in Middle Township Friday

Mayor Chris Leusner says the township is cooperating with the AG's investigation

Officials ask residents to rely on verified information and avoid unconfirmed accounts

Middle Township, N.J. — One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Middle Township Friday, and the New Jersey Attorney General's Office is now leading the investigation.

Few details have been released. However, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office confirmed a shooting had occurred, that the scene has been secured, and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

WCAU-TV reported the scene unfolded around the area of Route 9 and Satt Boulevard, which is near a large shopping center.

According to the station, officers were seen gathering near a black sedan in the middle of the roadway, with all four doors open.

The identities of those involved, the circumstances leading to the shooting, and any video will be released by the AG's Office, not the township, at the appropriate time.

Middle Township Mayor Urges Patience, Official Information

Mayor Chris Leusner addressed the community directly, acknowledging the weight of what happened, saying,

"I recognize how deeply an event like this affects everyone involved, including the individual and their family, our officers, and our residents, and our thoughts are with all of them."

He confirmed Middle Township is cooperating fully with the investigation and asked residents to be patient and rely only on official information.

Attorney General's Office Leading Investigation

Under a 2019 New Jersey law, the Attorney General's Office is required to independently investigate any death that occurs during an encounter with law enforcement. The findings must be presented to a grand jury to determine whether the evidence supports an indictment against the involved officer or officers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NJ Attorney General's Division of Criminal Justice at (866) 847-7425.

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Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as the afternoon on-air personality for WPUR Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com