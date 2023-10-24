🍽️ It's getting more and more difficult to afford eating out.

🍽️ People LOVE chain restaurants because of their affordability.

🍽️ Some people, however, say the food quality just isn't for them.

Everybody has their go-to restaurants, right? Whether they're your favorite places to eat or they're just easy on your wallet, we all have places that we frequent more often than others.

Nowadays, people are looking for places they can go to eat that will give them the most bang for their buck. It's expensive to live life these days, ya'll. I know you can relate.

When looking for somewhere to enjoy a meal, what are a few things you hope the establishment will have? Good service, tasty meals, and an inviting atmosphere, right? Most would agree with that.

Well, in order to enjoy a meal out these days, most people head out to local chain restaurants since they're normally decently priced and get you in and out quickly. Not only are people looking for the best deal, they're also looking to eat and get out because the kids have soccer, football, dance, a music lesson, etc.

A famous TikToker named Jacob Hoff broke down the chain restaurants he believes are the literal WORST ones you could ever eat a meal at. Spoiler alert: three out of five of them are right here in South Jersey.

3) IHOP

IHOP has pretty good pancakes (since that used to be what they were known for... International House Of Pancakes) and I like their skillet bowls. Jacob, however, disagrees. I will say this, though... everything is ALWAYS sticky inside an IHOP. Doesn't matter which one you're eating at, either. Something at your table will be sticky when you sit down. Jacob makes a good point. He says the only people that still go to IHOP are older people & drunk people in the middle of the night. Apparently, they're not going to the Mays Landing one since that one closes early.

2) Applebee's

I have to admit, Applebee's used to be my go-to spot for a cheap and quick meal. I LOVE their 2 for $25. Now, though, it's basically 2 for $30. Still, nice bang for your buck at Applebee's. You don't go into an Applebee's expecting anything even remotely close to fine dining. So, who know why Jacob has so much hate for the place.

1) Denny's

Apparently, Denny's is NOT the place to have a good meal. That's according to TikTok, not us.

You can watch the full video below:

Are there any other chain restaurants in NJ that you'd add to the list?

Source: TikTok

