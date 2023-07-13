3 Teens Busted Following Car Theft in Galloway Township NJ

An auto theft incident landed three local teenagers in some hot water.

Galloway Township Police say they responded to a call just before 1 pm Tuesday about a hit-and-run accident at Great Creek and Wrangleboro Roads.

Soon after the report, police observed the suspected vehicle on Jimmie Leeds Road near Chris Gaupp Drive. They attempted to make a traffic stop, but the car fled. Police were quick to determine the vehicle was stolen out of Egg Harbor City.

The pursuit continued onto the Garden State Parkway, and then the Atlantic City Expressway, where the suspected vehicle headed westbound. Then at mile marker 13.1, the car slowed down and the three occupants ran into the woods.

Officers from the State Police and Hamilton Township helped on-scene and the three were taken into custody. All three occupants - and juveniles were taken into custody and charged with Conspiracy, Eluding Police, Resisting Arrest, Obstruction of Justice, Joyriding, Criminal Mischief, and Receiving Stolen Property. The Juveniles were all lodged in youth detention facilities", according to police.

The three have only been identified as two 16-year-old boys from Galloway and a 17-year-old boy from Mays Landing.

SOURCE: Galloway Township Police Department.

