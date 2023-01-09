$4.2 Million Will Buy You This N. Wildwood, NJ Bar & Restaurant Now For Sale
How'd ya like to become the new owner of an already-established bar and restaurant in North Wildwood?
The beautiful (outside and in) Salty Mermaid on W. 26th and Delaware Ave. is for sale.
During busy summers' past, patrons would be lined up on the sidewalk outside Salty Mermaid Bar & Grille waiting to get in, according to Wildwood Video Archive.
So, it'll probably come as a surprise to its fans that the owners recently put it on the market.
The listing by Long & Foster has the bar and restaurant going for $4.2 million and read, 'One look at The Salty Mermaid and you'll understand why it's such a popular spot!'
Outside, there's an 18-seat bar, too, Wildwood Video Archive reports.
But this purchase also reportedly includes the attached 3-bedroom 2-bath home (which boasts a front porch, small back yard, and driveway), AND an adjacent 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath home.
It's an amazing live/work or rental opportunity.
Remember before the Salty Mermaid it was O'Boyle's Irish Pub?
I hope someone comes in an swoops up Salty Mermaid before summer arrives!
New Jersey Airbnb Homes With the Most Spectacular Water Views
LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today
2023 Calendar of Full Moons, Supermoons, and Eclipses Over New Jersey