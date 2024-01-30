A published report says Wildwood will soon be home to a honky-tonk - a country-themed bar.

Wildwood's honky tonk-bar to open in 2024

Wildwood 365 is reporting the yet-unnamed-bar will be part of property redo at the city's Boardwalk Mall.

The bar will be part of the Captn’ Jack’s Island Grill, so an additional liquor license is not needed.

WIldwood 365 says the new concept bar is expected to open in May of this year.

Country music has found a home in Wildwood

A country-themed bar will certainly play on the success of country music in Wildwood.

This June, the 4th annual Barefoot Country Music Fest will be held on the Wildwood Beach. The four day festival has been very successful, drawing tens of thousands of country music fans to the Wildwood Beach each summer.

Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood to be held in June

This year's Barefoot Country Music Fest will be held June 20 - 23, with headliners to include Keith Urban, Kane Brown, and Old Dominion. All told, over 40 different national acts will play this year's event.

Country Music's history in Wildwood goes back to Kenny Chesney on the Beach

The recent success of country music on the Wildwood Beach was born thanks to a free concert thrown by American Express with Kenny Chesney.

Chesney performed his free show for thousands on a beautiful night in June of 2012. Even Chesney himself has said that was his favorite show ever.

So, yes, country music is alive and well in Wildwood!

Our best of luck to the operators of this new endeavor. We hope to see you there this summer!

SOURCE: Wildwood 365

