4 great Jersey Shore restaurants for your upcoming weekend

As you know, I love to eat. When we travel, we tend to book the trip around the meals we want to enjoy.

Recently I discussed heading to Cape May to visit our friend Irene who owns the Harbor View Restaurant in Cape May. From that dinner came a weekend at the beach. Now I'm booking a hotel and staying the who weekend in August.

If you are headed to the shore this week or weekend, or anytime this summer for a stay or a day trip, here are four restaurants that you 100% want to visit!

Harbor View Restaurant in Cape May, NJ

Chef Mike's ABG in Seaside Park, NJ

Chicken or the Egg (Chegg) on LBI in Beach Haven, NJ

Shipwreck Grill in Brielle, NJ

Incredibly stunning new restaurant in Central Jersey

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom