A great NJ dining idea just got better

Last year we told you about a great new idea in restaurants in New Jersey.

Foodie Hall opened in Cherry Hill last year and the food was ridiculously good. It should be. They hired a veteran chef Georgeann Leaming, and her food is amazing. She co-owned two restaurants in Philly, worked as head chef for Gordon Ramsey's two restaurants in Atlantic City and became a Chopped Champion of the Food Network.

It was the brainchild of two veteran entrepreneurs who know the restaurant business very well. Their idea was to open a 2,000-square-foot kitchen space that could handle the menus of NINE restaurants.

The original concept was no tables and no seating. You'd walk in and order or pick up. You can also have it delivered. The genius of the idea is that if four different members of the household want four different types of cuisine, they've got you covered.

Well now, they have seating! It's nine restaurants in one and they currently deliver to Cherry Hill, Marlton, Mt Laurel, Voorhees, Maple Shade, and the surrounding areas.

Order from one of their restaurants or all of them and get it on one delivery. Plus, they offer takeout, catering, and now you can even dine in.

The food is all high quality, a real cut above most of the takeout options in any part of Jersey. Right now, they're in South Jersey in Cherry Hill, with an eye on expanding further north. Stay tuned!

