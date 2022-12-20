New Jersey Has Some Awesome Food But This Has Been Named The Weirdest

There are many things New Jersey is famous for, and there are a few things the Garden State is infamous for. This falls into the latter category. We are talking about the weirdest food in all of New Jersey.

There is no question that we are one of the states in the nation that gets a lot of attention placed on our food. New Jersey is a food mecca on the east coast and the entire country for that matter.

We are the capital of the world when it comes to diners, and our pizza, bagels, Italian food, and pork roll rival the best in the world, but this topic is not about food honors. It's actually about food weirdness.

We don't really think of food being weird here in the Garden State. Let's be clear, we are no strangers to weirdness. But our food and the topic of weirdness usually do not intersect.

The fine folks at Far & Wide decided to explore the nation and come up with the weirdest food in each state. We are gripped with curiosity to find out what they chose for New Jersey.

Before I knew the answer, I thought I'd give it a try. Since most national sites love to zoom in on pork roll, I thought that would be the best guess. If you weren't born here or haven't spent a lot of time here, I guess pork roll could be considered weird. Was I right?

To put it concisely, no I was completely wrong. So, if it's not pork roll, then what could it be? The food the experts chose as the weirdest in New Jersey is the Sloppy Joe.

Not just any Sloppy Joe, though. It's the New Jersey Sloppy Joe, and that's the big old sandwich that comes with turkey, corned beef, pastrami, Thousand Island dressing, swiss cheese, and coleslaw.

Excuse me, that's not weird, it's just delicious.

