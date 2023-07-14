44-Year Tony’s Baltimore Grill Atlantic City Employee Receives Honor

We recently wrote a fun article about Karen from Tony’s Baltimore Grill in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Karen has been employed at Tony’s since 1979 as a server. That’s more than 44 years.

Karen is a fantastic server, who my wife Margie and I have known since 1980, when we began dating.

Tony’s was our absolute favorite restaurant in our early days together. We have many fond memories of quality time spent there.

If you missed our recent article about Karen, here is a link:

Read More: Tony’s Baltimore Grill Atlantic City - A Story 43 Years In The Making

Margie and I had a wonderful experience and meal at Tony’s on May 27, 2023, right before attending The Amazing Kreskin show at Resorts Casino Hotel.

Karen was our server and we had a great reunion together.

Harry Hurley selfie. Harry Hurley selfie - Harry - Karen & Margie loading...

Tony’s Baltimore Grill celebrated Karen’s birthday yesterday, Thursday, July 13, 2023 by announcing that they had created a trading card for Karen.

What an awesome idea. It must be such a thrill for Karen to have her own trading card.

Here it is:

Tony’s Baltimore Grill photo via Facebook. Tony’s Baltimore Grill photo via Facebook. loading...

Here’s the back of Karen’s trading card:

Tony’s Baltimore Grill photo via Facebook. Tony’s Baltimore Grill photo via Facebook. loading...

Here is how Tony’s Baltimore Grill announced the news on social media:

attachment-IMG_9031 loading...

Joseph Tarsitano opened the original Tony’s Baltimore Grill in 1927.

Incredibly, Karen has worked there for 44 of their entire 96 years existence.

Here is a look at Karen, holding her own trading card:

Tony’s Baltimore Grill photo via Facebook. Tony’s Baltimore Grill photo via Facebook. loading...

Karen is just as attentive and nice 44 years later.

When you dine at Tony’s and are fortunate to have Karen as your server … she goes out of her way to make your dining experience a memorable one.

Happy Birthday Karen and many congratulations on your well earned honor.

Atlantic City's Firsts Throughout History