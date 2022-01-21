Since the release of his debut album Sinners Like Me in 2006, Eric Church has become one of the most well-known and respected artists in country music. Unafraid to push the boundaries, he's created his own trademark blend of country that's heavily influenced by rock and roll, metal and southern soul.

Church has a deeply dedicated fanbase who repeatedly sell out shows across the U.S. and beyond. From "Drink In My Hand" to "Hell of a View," Church has supplied some of the most infectious and innovative singles in the genre for nearly two decades. His past collaborations with Keith Urban ("Raise 'Em Up"), Rhiannon Giddens ("Kill a Word"), Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan ("The Only Way I Know") quickly became smash hits.

Even with a long list of accomplishments behind him, as well as a health scare that almost cost him his life in 2017, Church seems to have no intention of slowing down. In April 2021, Church surprised listeners with the triple-album release of Heart & Soul, a project he recorded while isolated in the mountains of North Carolina during the beginnings of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before Church even became a successful solo artist, he was penning tracks that would catch the eyes (and ears) of other major country stars. As one of Nashville's most celebrated songwriters, his original tracks are still coveted by artists both new and established who are searching for the perfect song to record.

Read on to learn about 5 songs that were penned by Eric Church and recorded by other country artists.