Let me be the first one to tell you that Eric Church and I just collaborated on a TikTok video.

Yes, we appear together in a video that's sweeping the internet.

Well, kind of....

Kind of sweeping the internet, and kind of appear together.

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Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images CRS 2025 - The Conversation: Eric Church and Jelly Roll Get the Last Word

Cat Country's Joe Kelly Makes an Appearance on Eric Church's Video

To set the record straight, Eric and I didn't really "appear together" in the video - and, I don't appear at all, but my voice does.

Eric Church was Sunday's headliner for the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, New Jersey.

The video was posted after his appearance on the Barefoot stage.

I actually wasn't aware of the video until it was produced, and I have no way of knowing if Eric actually "worked on the video" himself.

But, in the end, it is pretty cool, and I'm a little flattered.

I'm sure it was a member of Eric Church's social media team who's responsible for the video that was first posted on TikTok, and then shared on Facebook and other social media.

So, check out Eric and my "collaboration":

Thanks to Eric and his team for using my voice, which was taken from a Barefoot Country Music Fest update I did on Cat Country 107.3

For anyone interested in using my voice in future videos - go ahead, have at it. Just don't make me look stupid:

100 best albums of the 21st century, according to critics Stacker set out to find the best albums of the 21st century, compiling data from Metacritic (as of October 2022). We ranked albums according to their Metascore, which represents an aggregation of critic reviews. Gallery Credit: Ellen Wulfhorst, Jacob Osborn