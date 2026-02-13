Happy Valentines Day!

Do you remember your first kiss?

Who was it with? Where was it? How old were you?

Country Stars Confess Information On Their First Kisses

Over the years, I've had a chance to ask some of your favorite country stars about their first kiss.

I've always been surprised that everyone has always been so honest or forthcoming. Then again, it's not really something to hide, right?

Luke Bryan Talks About His First Kiss

Taylor Swift

It was back when Taylor Swift was a teenager when she talked about her first kiss.

Jason Aldean and His First Kiss

Eric Church - First Kiss

Carrie Underwood Told Us the Whole Story!

Actor Kevin Costner

The famous actor explained it all when talking about his first kiss.

Where Was Your First Kiss?

A while back Gitnux did a story about people and their first kiss. Some findings:

Match.com determined the first kiss for the average man took place when he was 15.3 years old.

Seventeen magazine found a girls first kiss took place, on average, when she was 15.1 years old.

Several other surveys showed the average first kiss or people around the world also took place at about 15 years of age.

Parents, lock those teenagers up!

Happy Valentine's Day!

