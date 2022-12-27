5 Things Philadelphia Phillies Fans Should be Thankful for This Holiday Season

Well Christmas has already come and gone!

The Philadelphia Phillies have been busy this holiday season and the fans have plenty to be thankful for.

Seeing as Christmas juat passesd and the New Year is juat a week away, I figured I'd take a look at the top-five reasons why Phillies fans should be thankful this holiday season.

Get our free mobile app

1. Signing of Superstar Trea Turner

This was an absolute no-brainer.

Turner joins Bryce Harper as the face of the Phillies franchise and will be the team's top star while Harper is out. Turner will hit in the top of the Phillies lineup, play shortstop, and gives the franchise another difference-maker for the next 11 seasons.

The 29-year-old is in his prime, after hitting .298 with 21 home runs, 100 RBI, 101 runs scored, and 27 stolen bases with the Dodgers in 2022.

Welcome to Citizens Bank Park.

2. The Front Office Continues to Build and Spend

Owner John Middleton, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, and GM Sam Fuld continue to spend money this winter on improving the club. They made the first move by adding Turner and have continued to add pieces to the roster right up to Christmas Eve, with closer Craig Kimbrel.

Naturally, fans were skeptical after seasons of mediocrity, but finally, the spending spree ended the playoff drought and help take the team to the World Series.

However, they followed through the past two offseasons. Turner, Taijuan Walker, Matt Straham, Craig Kimbrel have all signed this offseason after adding Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos and paying J.T. Realmuto last offseason.

The franchise also locked up its top decision-makers, giving Dombrowski and Fuld new deals this offseason.

They have lived up to their word. Now winning it all is next on the list.

3. Kimbrel Adds to Bullpen

As mentioned above, the signing of Kimbrel, who is the active saves leader in baseball, adds a level of intrigue with the Phillies. Kimbrel was left off the Dodgers NLCS roster and lost his closer's job, but it will be interesting to see what the 34-year-old has left in the tank.

Kimbrel converted 22 saves and posted a 3.75 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, and 72/28 K/BB ratio across 60 innings (63 appearances) with the Dodgers in 2022.

Regardless, it once again shows the Phillies are willing to take some risks when building their roster.

4. Walker Is Added to the Rotation

The Phillies relied heavily on Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, and Ranger Suarez in the playoffs, now they have another veteran to follow them in the rotation. Walker was one of the top starting pitching options on the free agent market and the Phillies went out and secured his services.

The 30-year-old had a solid season with the Mets. He started 29 games, going 12-5 with a 3.49 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, and 132 strikeouts in 157 1/3 innings in 2022.

He'll replace Kyle Gibson in the starting rotation and should be trusted to start games if the Phillies make the playoffs again in 2023.

5. The little stuff matters

The team gave manager Ron Thomson, hitting coach Kevin Long and third base coach Dusty Wathan to new deals to remain with the club.

Furthermore, the Phillies continued to add some depth to areas of need. The team added left-handed bullpen arm Matt Straham, who had a 3.83 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, and 52/17 K/BB ratio over 44 2/3 innings out of the Red Sox bullpen in 2022.

The team also added reserve outfielder Jake Cave, who hit .213 with five homers and 20 RBI in 177 plate appearances last year in Minnesota.

There is plenty to be thankful for.

The Philadelphia Phillies gave is a tremendous run to the World Series in 2022 and are trying as hard as they can to add the right pieces to not only contend but win the World Series this upcoming season.