OK, world, how do you brush your teeth?

Bryce Harper, who plays professional baseball for the Philadelphia Phillies has gone viral thanks to a video that includes him brushing his teeth.

What is he doing?

READ MORE: A Bunch of Heartwarming Reviews of Margate's Lucy the Elephant

READ MORE: 10 Most Bizarre Street Names in South Jersey

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images loading...

What Are the Steps Most People Do When Brushing Their Teeth

We asked ChatGPT how most people brush their teeth, and it seems like most of us are in agreement. There might be some variance, but, for the most part all of mankind does pretty much the same thing.

All of mankind, except pro baseball player, Bryce Harper. More on that in a minute.

Most of us follow this pattern,

1. Grab the toothbrush.

2. Most people wet the brush, but some don't.

3. Add some toothpaste to the brush.

4. Brush.

5. Spit

6. Rinse.

Easy peasy, right?

TikTok 3ryce Harper TikTok 3ryce Harper loading...

Bryce Harper Brushes His Teeth Rather Oddly

Bryce Harper has shared a TikTok video, supposedly done this week.

As Bryce is talking to the camera, he talks about the Phillies' recent series, and the fact that the team is now getting ready to play on the West Coast.

He proceeds to go through his morning routine in front of a bathroom sink.

He pops in his contacts (disposable), then gets to his mouth. First he scrapes his tongue with a tongue scraper. A tongue scraper? Not the most popular thing Americans do, but that's not the crazy part.

Hold on!

He then gets ready to brush his teeth. Instead of putting the toothpaste on his brush (like normal people), he squirts the toothpaste directly into his mouth, not onto his brush.

What kind of animal does this?

Some of the comments:

" Actually diabolical toothpaste application."

" That is the first time in my life I’ve ever seen anyone do that with their toothpaste."

Check out the video yourself:

Do you remember these 17 legendary reporters and anchors from Channel 6 in Philadelphia? Let's take a trip back in time and see how many of these reporters and anchors from Channel 6 that you still remember...