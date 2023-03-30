Phillies lineup for opening day 2023 against Texas Rangers

The first lineup of the highly anticipated 2023 Philadelphia Phillies season has been set.

As expected, a batting order led off by All-Star shortstop Trea Turner will back starting pitcher Aaron Nola, for the 4:05 p.m. game in Texas against the Rangers.

A couple of new faces in the lineup today with Darick Hall getting the Opening Day start at first base in place of Rhys Hoskins, who is out for the season. Also Jake Cave is playing left field and hitting in the eight-hole on offense, Kyle Schwarber is batting second and is the DH.

Nick Castellanos is getting the first chance to hit in the No. 5 spot in the order, with Alec Bohm hitting No. 7 today behind Bryson Stott.

Here’s the full Phillies lineup vs Rangers