53-year-old Vineland, NJ, Man Killed in Crash Saturday Evening
Police in Cumberland County say a 53-year-old man from Vineland was killed in a crash Saturday evening.
According to the Vineland Police Department, their officers were called to the area of North Mill Road and Chammings Court at around 6:40 PM.
Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that a GMC Sierra being driven by Vernon E. Smith, Jr., left its lane of travel and crossed into the northbound lane of North Mill Road when it collided with a car being driven by 26-year-old Heather M. Davis of Pittsgrove.
After the initial crash, the Sierra continued southbound and crashed into a utility pole.
Smith, Jr., succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Police say their investigation is continuing and as of Sunday morning, no charges had been filed.