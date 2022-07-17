Police in Cumberland County say a 53-year-old man from Vineland was killed in a crash Saturday evening.

According to the Vineland Police Department, their officers were called to the area of North Mill Road and Chammings Court at around 6:40 PM.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that a GMC Sierra being driven by Vernon E. Smith, Jr., left its lane of travel and crossed into the northbound lane of North Mill Road when it collided with a car being driven by 26-year-old Heather M. Davis of Pittsgrove.

After the initial crash, the Sierra continued southbound and crashed into a utility pole.

Smith, Jr., succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Police say their investigation is continuing and as of Sunday morning, no charges had been filed.

