6 South Jersey Boardwalks Getting Millions From Murphy This Year

Love or hate our fearless leader, but the one thing you can't say about New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is that he doesn't care about our beaches.

Based on the latest developments, he actually cares about them quite deeply.

NJ beach towns get money for major makeover

Sources report that beach towns are going to start to look a lot prettier thanks to some money coming to them that can be attributed to the American Rescue Act. $100 million will be going to the preservation of some of NJ's most beloved beach town boardwalks. Great news for some of the state's most lucrative tourist destinations!

Murphy stated the importance of preserving the boardwalks beloved by so many so they can be enjoyed for generations to come.

Out of 18 beach towns, six boardwalks in South Jersey will be seeing a chunk of that $100 million preservation money.

Atlantic City

Known as the nation's oldest boardwalk, it's no surprise that restoration money has been granted to AC to spruce up the boards. Efforts have been made to improve Atlantic City's tourism for years. This will be a welcome addition to those efforts.

Ventnor City

They're Atlantic City's next-door neighbor. With a bursting food and shopping scene, the money to restore the boardwalk in Ventnor will only improve the city's appeal.

Ocean City

Known as "America's Greatest Family Resort," the Ocean City boardwalk has been a staple in the town for years.

North Wildwood

With all the food, bars, and entertainment that North Wildwood has to offer, it's nice to see that they'll be receiving a chunk of that money, too.

Wildwood

The Wildwood boards are the quintessential boardwalk in all the Garden State. It's the big dog, the head honcho, the boardwalk to beat. If anybody will put that money to good use, it's the folks in charge of maintaining the Wildwood boardwalk.

Cape May

It's sometimes referred to as a boardwalk, but the Cape May Promenade is part of summer life down there. With arcades, ice cream shops, and candy stores lining the way, what's not to love? Look for improvements along that strip, too. No doubt, some of it will go to improvements along Washington Street Mall, also.

Check out all the NJ beach towns getting a cut of this money HERE.

