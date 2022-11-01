6ABC Philadelphia Meteorologist Coming to South Jersey to Talk Weather

6ABC Philadelphia Meteorologist Coming to South Jersey to Talk Weather

WPVI-TV 6ABC Studios - Photo: Google Maps

There goes that news van again...

A member of the weather team at Channel 6 in Philadelphia will be coming to South Jersey later this month to talk about, well, the weather.

But if you are expecting this to be a presentation at a big casino showroom or even at a large theater, think again.

And for that matter, if you think this will be happening in a big town, you'd also be incorrect.

Get our free mobile app

6ABC Meteorologist Chris Sowers will be visiting the Downe Township/Fortescue Fire Hall on Vassar Avenue in lower Cumberland County on Thursday evening, November 17th, for two presentations beginning at 6:30.

6ABC Meteorologist Chris Sowers - Photo: YouTube user PhillyWeatherGuy
loading...

If you have no idea where that is, it's about a 25-minute ride south of Millville, right on Delaware Bay.

Downe Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps
loading...

Sowers, who is known to frequent all of the great little towns and villages along the bay, will first speak about the EF-3 tornado that plowed through Mullica Hill last year, followed by a discussion about the upcoming winter season.

The event is free to attend and light refreshments will be available.

Given the popularity of Channel 6, you should plan on getting there early.

Do you remember these 17 legendary reporters and anchors from Channel 6 in Philadelphia?

Let's take a trip back in time and see how many of these reporters and anchors from Channel 6 that you still remember...

Where Are They Now? Looking Back at Philadelphia TV's Most Famous Anchors

From John Bolaris to Larry Mendte and from Lisa Thomas-Laurie to Renee Chenault-Fattah, Philadelphia's media landscape has been shaped by some of the nation's most iconic anchors (and reporters). But where are they now? We take a look back:
Filed Under: Cumberland County, Cumberland County NJ News, Downe Township, Downe Township NJ News
Categories: Events, News, South Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3