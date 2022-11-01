6ABC Philadelphia Meteorologist Coming to South Jersey to Talk Weather
There goes that news van again...
A member of the weather team at Channel 6 in Philadelphia will be coming to South Jersey later this month to talk about, well, the weather.
But if you are expecting this to be a presentation at a big casino showroom or even at a large theater, think again.
And for that matter, if you think this will be happening in a big town, you'd also be incorrect.
6ABC Meteorologist Chris Sowers will be visiting the Downe Township/Fortescue Fire Hall on Vassar Avenue in lower Cumberland County on Thursday evening, November 17th, for two presentations beginning at 6:30.
If you have no idea where that is, it's about a 25-minute ride south of Millville, right on Delaware Bay.
Sowers, who is known to frequent all of the great little towns and villages along the bay, will first speak about the EF-3 tornado that plowed through Mullica Hill last year, followed by a discussion about the upcoming winter season.
The event is free to attend and light refreshments will be available.
Given the popularity of Channel 6, you should plan on getting there early.