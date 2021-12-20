$7,000 Gets You This Dream Atlantic City Area Mansion For New Year’s Eve Weekend

Looking for a place to rent to rest and unwind during the upcoming New Year's Eve Weekend?

Have we got a place for you!

Now listed on VRBO - the vacation rental website - a gorgeous 7-bedroom, 6,000 square foot mansion, right on the beach!

We don't have the exact address of the home, but according to the listing, it's just a 5-minute walk to Atlantic City.

You can rent this beauty for New Year's Eve weekend you and up to 16 members of your family or posse for just $7,227 + tax! (It's actually available for Christmas weekend at about the same price.

The photos of the home are amazing - there certainly are a lot of areas to mix and mingle or just plop down and think.

According to the VRBO listing, the home is all redone and even includes a heated pool. (It doesn't specify if the pool is currently open - check before you rent!) "We have a 70-inch flat-screen TV over the fireplace along with plenty of seating for everyone, plenty of couches, including bar stools in the kitchen for breakfast, and a flat-screen TV in the kitchen so you can enjoy your breakfast, lunch, and dinner with your favorite shows, and never miss a beat. The first floor is a very spacious open floor plan flowing throughout the house all bedrooms are secluded from one another lots of room for you will never feel on top of one another."

Please check out the photos of this property below and mention us when you book the property. (We don't get a kickback or anything --- but we're crossing our fingers they'll lend it to us on a nice summer weekend!)

So, what are you doing New Year's Eve?

SOURCE: VRBO

