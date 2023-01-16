74-Yr Old Cape May Court House Man Charged With Child Porn

A 74-year-old Cape May Court House man has been charged with possessing and sharing child pornography after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office announced the arrest of 74-year-old Henry Schenawolf of Secluded Hollow Road, Cape May Court House for Child Pornography charges after receiving a cyber tip that revealed an unknown person possessed and shared videos of suspected child sexual abuse material on a video upload and sharing application.

Authorities from the Middle Township Police, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and Homeland Security Investigations executed a court-authorized search of Schenawolf's home on January 12.

During the search, they seized multiple computers with over 1,000 images and videos of suspected child abuse, according to a release.

As a result of the investigation, Henry Schenawolf was arrested and charged with possessing and distributing child pornography.

He is being held in the Cape May County Correctional Facility, pending court proceedings.

People charged with second-degree child pornography crimes face imprisonment of five to ten years in New Jersey state prison.

