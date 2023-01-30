77-Year-Old Cape May Co Man Arrested on Child Porn Charges

A 77-year-old Ocean View man was arrested on Friday, Jan 27 after a search warrant uncovered videos of suspected child abuse material in his home.

Raymond E. Parsons of Hope Corson Road in Ocean View came under investigation after multiple anonymous tips were made to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, through their cyber tips program.

The investigation resulted in authorities obtaining a search warrant and conducting a search of Parson's home. At the time of the search, multiple computers were taken into custody along with items of showing suspected sexual child abuse.

The search party included members of the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, members of the NJ State Police Woodbine Barracks, and the NJ State Police K-9 Unit.

Parsons was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography in the third degree. He is being held in the Cape May County Correctional Facility, pending court proceedings. People charged with a third-degree crime are subject to a term of imprisonment of three to five years in state prison.

If you have any information about material showing child exploitation, you are encouraged to report it to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135, or to the Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.

