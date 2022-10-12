The investigation into finding everyone responsible for the damage and mayhem during the unsanctioned H2Oi car rally in Wildwood on Saturday, Sept 24 continues.

On Wednesday, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office announced they had arrested a man from Hammonton for the role he played and they are seeking help from the public to identify another man wanted for assaulting a police officer and being involved in a vehicle crash with a golf cart during the rally.

Wednesday, Oct 12, police executed a search at the home of Zion Diaz, 18, from Bridge Ave. in Hammonton, and arrested and charged him with rioting, a fourth-degree crime, according to a statement from the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office.

Authorities say Diaz instructed others to block intersections, preventing police from responding to emergency calls, and encouraged others to do "burnouts" in the street during the height of the car rally chaos on Sept 24.

The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office is also seeking information and an ID on a second man who was driving a black Honda Accord that night. The man was wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt. He is the man pictured in the cover photo.

Officials say the man was involved in an aggravated assault on a police officer and was driving the Honda when it crashed into a golf cart. The Honda Accord has a distinct aftermarket tail light package and should have significant damage to the front passenger side quarter panel.

If you can offer police any help in identifying this man, call Wildwood Police at 609.522.0222

